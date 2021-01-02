12Ships (TSHP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.03 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. 12Ships has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00162789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00501503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00269693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018374 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,929,807,331 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

