14,220 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,977,917 shares of company stock valued at $222,314,456. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.