$143.96 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $143.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $144.29 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $570.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $996.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 734,534 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 314,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 297,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

