15,200 Shares in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNA. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $4.49 on Friday. NuCana plc has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

