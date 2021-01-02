$184.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $184.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $680.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $720.80 million, with estimates ranging from $711.50 million to $730.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

FORM stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

