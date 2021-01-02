21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $24.20 Average PT from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.