$27.21 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce $27.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the highest is $28.34 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $104.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

ASPN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 116,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.