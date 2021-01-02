$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $3.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $4.10 million. DURECT posted sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.71 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 635,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. 379,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,717. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.