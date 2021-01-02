$34.49 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $34.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $64.60 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $51.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $791.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $824.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.16 million, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $249.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.15. 377,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $5,052,557 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

