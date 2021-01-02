$36.27 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $36.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $43.19 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $35.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $195.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $561.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

