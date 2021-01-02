3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TGOPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

