$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.44 million and the lowest is $43.01 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $167.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $168.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.01 million to $182.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,339 shares of company stock valued at $103,108. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ooma by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,021. The stock has a market cap of $326.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.