50,382 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,075.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $466,962.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,169. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $27.26 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

