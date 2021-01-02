$584.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $584.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.19 million to $597.92 million. Seagen reported sales of $289.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $175.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.48. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Seagen by 185.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

