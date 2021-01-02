$60.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $60.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $62.84 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $180.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,395,811. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2,272.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 211,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

