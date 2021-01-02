$67.38 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $67.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $281.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $281.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $291.41 million, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $293.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 246,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

