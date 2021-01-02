$68.54 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $68.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.37 billion and the lowest is $67.20 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $267.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.35 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.79 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

