72,918 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.