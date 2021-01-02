$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report sales of $781.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.40 million to $785.39 million. Energizer reported sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ENR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 761,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,414. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Energizer by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energizer by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

