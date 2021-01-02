$8.78 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $8.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 1,844,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 4.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

