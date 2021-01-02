$82.71 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $82.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.41 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $295.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.30 million to $295.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.25 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $375.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.22. 125,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.39 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $96.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.