$92.15 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report sales of $92.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $97.40 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $386.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.76 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VRRM stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.42. 842,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.