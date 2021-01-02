AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

