Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $309.32

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.32 and traded as high as $325.00. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 32,085 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £354.58 million and a P/E ratio of -20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.10.

Get Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s payout ratio is currently -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.