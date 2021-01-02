Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $105,670.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00262923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.13 or 0.01851000 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.