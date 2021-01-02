Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.95 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 37,205.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $261.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

