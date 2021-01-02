Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 117902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,022.45. The stock has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 million during the quarter.

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

