ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading Up 16%

Shares of ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) were up 16% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41.

ACMAT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

