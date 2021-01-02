Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.93.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 113.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

