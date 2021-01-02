Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,415. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 556.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

