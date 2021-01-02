Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report $553.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.50 million and the lowest is $548.60 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. 1,096,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

