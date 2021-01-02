AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. 175,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,674,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

