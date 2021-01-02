AI Doctor Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, CoinBene and Bibox. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $844,408.91 and $115,348.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01844398 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bibox, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

