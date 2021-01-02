AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $366,911.34 and $183.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00267018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.51 or 0.01905203 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

