Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACI. ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

