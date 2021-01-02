Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.21

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 800388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$26.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

