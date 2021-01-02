AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.10. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 1,384,808 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

