AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.82

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $32.98. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 38,561 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,695 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at $331,000.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

