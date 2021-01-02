Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Trading Down 1%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 5,621 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMOM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,168,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after buying an additional 482,015 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.