Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.00

Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $162.00 and traded as low as $159.00. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) shares last traded at $159.00, with a volume of 31,839 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of £95.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.07.

Get Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

About Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.