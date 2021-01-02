Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,808.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $2,753,051. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,751.88. 1,012,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,768.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,591.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

