Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

