Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWCMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

