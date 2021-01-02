American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 387,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23.

About American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

