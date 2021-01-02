American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

ARA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

