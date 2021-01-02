American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

