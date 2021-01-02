Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.