Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Hits $22,474.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Amon has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $22,474.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

