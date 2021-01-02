Amoveo (VEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $23.85 or 0.00072214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

