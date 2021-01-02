AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $8.60. AMREP shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 11,663 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned 1.39% of AMREP as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

